VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township residents will see no tax increases next year as the supervisors unanimously approved the 2022 budget at their meeting Thursday.
The financial plan voted on at the meeting is identical to the iteration discussed in November. It is balanced at $1,956,987 in terms of expenses and revenue, about $300,000 higher than last year's budget. When the budget was first discussed back in October, Township Manager Robert Horvat said the increase is due to rebounding revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic has dialed down compared to last year.
Horvat, speaking at Thursday's meeting, highlighted the lack of a tax increase in the budget.
"I want to thank everybody for their part in this," he said. "It's an outstanding testament to our staff and board for all their hard work to continue to provide a high level of service to our residents without an increase in fees or taxes being passed down to them."
Highlights of the financial include planned paving on Woodside Drive, Carline Road, Superior Street and Ontario Street under the liquid fuels budget at $84,750; the purchase of a new roof, electrical upgrades and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system for the township building at a combined $300,000; and a new dump truck for the township road department, budgeted at nearly $150,000.
The supervisors will next meet on Dec. 16 for their year-end meeting. This meeting takes place at 4 p.m., rather than the typical 6:30 p.m. start.
