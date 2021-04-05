VERNON TOWNSHIP — In a rare burst of late-month activities, the Vernon Township supervisors will hold a special meeting and three public hearings later this month involving various issues.
The marathon of hearings and the meeting will be held on April 22 starting at 4:30 p.m. The special meeting is intending to open bids and award contracts relating to the sale of land near the Big Heart Pet Brands facility at 18746 Mill St., and one of the public hearings is over an ordinance to turn over responsibility of some streets around the facility to Big Heart Pet Brands.
Meanwhile, one of the public hearings will deal with a potentially dangerous structure located on West Vernon Road while the other will be on the township's 2021 allotment of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money.
Regarding the sale of land to Big Heart Pet Brands, the township last month moved forward on a measure sell six parcels of land to Big Heart Pet Brands, which is a subsidiary of The J.M. Smucker Company. The parcels of land are all located within a close vicinity of the Big Heart Pet Brands property.
However, the sale was contingent on an assessment of each of the parcels. Under Pennsylvania regulations for a second-class township, if any of the parcels were assessed at a value above $6,000, they had to be sold through a sealed bidding process.
Township Manager Robert Horvat at last month's meeting said he didn't expect any of the parcels to reach that value. Unfortunately for the township, that did not end up being the case.
"We got the appraisals back in and surprisingly three of the lots came in at over $6,000 apiece," Horvat said at Thursday's meeting of the supervisors.
Specifically, lots 6511-059 and 6511-065 came in at $7,000, while lot 6511-049 came in at $9,000.
The other three lots — 6511-060, 6511-061 and 6511-066 — came in at their expected value of $4,000 a piece, and their sale to Big Heart Pet Brands was approved unanimously at Thursday's meeting.
As such, the township will now be accepting bids on the three parcels of land, with the opening and awarding of those bids to take place at the April 22 special meeting.
In addition, the township is accepting sealed bids for the sale of parcel 6507-094-4, a 3-acre patch of land located along French Creek which the township is planning to sell to Ernst Farms LLC. Horvat said the township opted not to go through the appraisal process for that land, which he said is allowable under regulations. The land had been bought by the township in the 1980s, according to Horvat, for a water well project which ended up never occurring.
The ordinance turning over responsibility of the streets is a part of the land sale to Big Heart Pet Brands. The parcels being sold are located around the streets in question and Horvat said the roads are primarily used by Big Heart Pet Brands anyways.
The affected streets are Clay Street, Henderson Avenue, Park Row, Richmond Street, a 100-foot section of Shippin Street and two unnamed alleys. If the ordinance is approved, Big Heart Pet Brands will assume care for the roads and the stormwater systems that run under them.
In regard to the dangerous structure hearing, the building in question is a farm building located at 14592 West Vernon Road and is owned by Anna Bowie. Horvat said the building was damaged in a recent windstorm and has been dilapidated for some years now.
Horvat said the dangerous building committee will likely suggest the building be torn down, as the township has had difficulty in reaching Bowie. According to Horvat, Bowie's last known address was at the senior housing complex owned by Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community at the former Days Inn hotel in Vernon Township.
Attempts to reach Bowie through Wesbury have been unsuccessful so far, Horvat said. As such, the township will likely use future CDBG money to tear it down.
"I'm not sure we're going to be able to get a hold of her, quite frankly," Horvat said. "The property will be going up for tax sale in September unless taxes are paid on it."
Finally, the third hearing will be the first discussion on the township's 2021 allotment of CDBG money, which is a federal program which provides money to municipalities for various kinds of projects, though the funds must be used to benefit low- to moderate-income areas.
CDBG money is received annually, with Vernon Township last year receiving $109,321 from its standard CDBG allotment. Public hearings over how the money is spent is a requirement as part of the CDBG process.
