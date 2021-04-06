VERNON TOWNSHIP — In response to a request for assistance from Vernon Central Hose Company, Vernon Township will be providing both of its fire departments a $5,000 advance on their annual allotment of $32,500.
The decision to give the advance was made at the April 1 meeting of the township supervisors. Since the money is already a budgeted expense that's just being given ahead of when it is usually doled out, no formal vote was required, though none of the supervisors offered disagreements to the idea.
Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat said Vernon Central had been dealing with an issue with some catch basins outside of its social hall. Horvat said the catch basins were failing and the hose company approached the township a few months back to see if the road department could replace them.
"It was really kind of something outside of our scope and we didn't have the necessary equipment," Horvat said.
The hose company again approached Horvat about the issue more recently, asking if the township could provide financial assistance. However, Horvat was hesitant about the matter, concerned that giving new money to Vernon Central might seem unfair to Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department.
"I would say it's kind of a delicate situation," he said. "If we give this department money, the other fire department is going to want to see something in return."
Horvat suggested giving the departments an advance on their annual allotment, which is usually given in October. Supervisor Gary Wagner agreed with the idea, saying giving new money was a "can of worms we really don't want to open."
In conjunction, Wagner suggested supervisors also take a look at the annual allotment amount and seek to raise it for the next budget. Supervisor Chairman Don Maloney said the township may be able to look into providing new funds once regulations on how the township can spend the $530,000 it will be receiving from the third stimulus program.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.