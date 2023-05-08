VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township became the first municipality in Crawford County to take steps to offer monetary incentives to recruit and/or retain volunteer firefighters.
Supervisors approved advertising a planned ordinance which will give volunteer firefighters from Vernon Central Hose Company (the sole volunteer fire department in the township) tax rebates on township property taxes as well as credit on their income taxes for the township.
Once the advertisement is done, supervisors plan to adopt the ordinance, which then will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Township Manager Rob Horvat presented the ordinance and said he had spoke with the fire chief and worked with him to develop the wording. Both parties have agreed with the language.
The ordinance sets the criteria for qualifying for the rebates and credits.
Supervisors stressed this is only for township residents. They cannot give credit for other municipalities which assess taxes, such as Crawford Central School Board or Crawford County commissioners.
The ordinance notes that the property tax rebates are for property owned and occupied as the domicile of an active volunteer.
The income credit is $500 maximum. The property tax rebate is 100 percent of the tax. However, the volunteer must pay the tax and then file for rebates. Rebates will not include any penalty fees.
To qualify for the program, an individual must meet training levels, including meeting or exceeding either the Essentials of Firefighting MOD 2 (or grandfather training that meets or exceeds), or be an emergency medical technician; and must participate in at least 12 hours of additional training each year through classes or in-house training drills.
They also must respond to a minimum of 50 emergency calls throughout the reporting period (annually).
The fire department personnel will keep the records and turn them into the township for consideration.
Since the oordinance is effective Jan. 1, it notes that the period for eligibility is the preceding calendar year, meaning the credit begins this year.
It is hoped by enacting the ordinance, the township will be able to recruit new firefighters and retain those now serving.
Other townships, such as Greenwood, have discussed implementing a program, while Vernon is the first to advertise an ordinance in Crawford County.
Recent state legislation permits local municipalities to offer this incentive.
