VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Vernon Township supervisors are one step closer to getting a barn heavily damaged by windstorms knocked down.
At their meeting Thursday, the supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum regarding a building designated as dangerous located at 14592 West Vernon Road. At a public hearing held April 22, township consulting engineer Ashley Porter said the building was "not structurally sound," with sections of wall missing or other areas collapsed.
With the approval of the memorandum, the township will contact the owner of the barn, Anna Bowie, and give her 60 days to have the structure torn down. If it is not torn down in that time, Township Manager Robert Horvat said the supervisors have options moving forward, including placing a lien against the property or using Community Development Block Grant funds to have it demolished.
The memorandum approved by the supervisors lists the building as "dilapidated, decayed, unsafe, unsanitary and the general condition is contrary to the safety and general welfare of the people of the Township." It also declares the barn to be beyond reasonable repair and orders for it to be vacated immediately.
A notice shall be placed on the barn declaring it as a dangerous building by authority of the supervisors.
