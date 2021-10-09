VERNON TOWNSHIP — A rough draft for the 2022 Vernon Township budget contains no tax increases, but is up a little more than $400,000 compared to last year's budget in terms of revenue and spending.
The rough draft financial document is balanced at $2,071,787.50 in terms of revenue and expenditures. Comparatively, the 2021 budget was set at $1,665,550, though projections by Township Manager Robert Horvat predict a surplus of $104,518.78 by the end of the year.
Several revenue streams for the township are coming in higher than expected for the township. The realty transfer tax, for example, is already $20,000 over the budgeted amount expected to come in, according to accounting documents presented by Horvat. The transfer tax was budgeted at $63,000, but has already reached $83,620.22.
Real estate taxes have also climbed, going from a budgeted $242,000 to a predicted $251,000, with actual income from the tax currently sitting at $249,114.31.
Earned income taxes, which saw a dip last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appear to be back on track Horvat said, with the line item expected to come in $10,000 over what was budgeted.
Another significant windfall comes from the third COVID-19 stimulus, the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The township got the first half of their stimulus money this year, $280,932.17, and will get the second half next year.
Not all revenue is up. The local service tax (LST) — which is a tax of $52 per year for all employees working in the township — is down from a budgeted $300,000 to a predicted $285,000. Horvat said the decrease is "not a surprise" given the number of job openings available in the township, but said it was the only "bad part" of the township's revenue.
The LST revenue for the 2022 budget was lowered to $285,000, but Horvat is hopeful it will climb back to where it once was next year.
"I lowered the expectations for that just to be on the safe side, but I would like to see that turn around," he said.
The township expects to have $368,210.33 in carry over money from 2021 going into 2022. While Horvat said the township traditionally doesn't use that money — instead typically putting it into the capital reserve fund — he intends to use some of that money to pay for the front entrance, parking lot and sidewalk renovation project of the township building.
In terms of expenses for next year's budget, the financial plan has a 3 percent raise on pay for "pretty much ever employee" Horvat said. This was based off a 3 percent raise in pay under the police department contract, which the township manager used as a guideline for the other workers.
The minimum municipal obligation (MMO) for the pension funds are down significantly, according to Horvat, and in some ways is a bigger boon to the budget than revenue being up.
"Not going to lie having almost an extra $50,000 to work with in the budget really helps," he said. "So that number going down is very good for the township."
The amount contributed to each of the Vernon Township fire departments was increased by $1,000 for each department. Horvat also budgeted for the hiring of a fourth road department employee at $18 an hour due to some retirements expected in that department in upcoming years.
By hiring ahead of time, Horvat said the township would have a worker in place to replace a retiree rather than scramble for one at a later date.
In terms of feedback from the supervisors, Chairman Don Maloney suggested instead of providing a cellphone for township workers instead off a reimbursement for them to use their own phones. Maloney said he had seen employees use their own cellphones more often than township provided ones.
