VERNON TOWNSHIP — Changes to Vernon Township's signage ordinance for businesses in the Conneaut Corridor zoning district were unanimously approved by the supervisors following a public hearing Thursday, which was held between the work session and the voting meeting.
The changes allow static signs located near a road in the district to be a maximum size of 75 square feet, with electronic signs having a maximum size of 27 square feet. Further, signs will not be allowed to exceed 20 feet in height, except for those within 3,000 feet of the interchange of Interstate 79 and Route 322, which will be allowed to go up to 45 feet. The 45-foot exception and the size maximums for electronic signs are the new additions to the ordinance.
Two township residents, Charles and Mabel Cable, came to the public hearing to voice opposition to the ordinance. The couple live in a condo behind the Quality and Hampton inns located in Vernon, and were concerned the higher signs would obstruct the view from their home.
However, after discussions with the township officials, it was realized that given the topography of the area, the signs would not reach high enough to block the Cables' view, and their objections were withdrawn.
The Conneaut Corridor zoning district is primarily made up of the areas around U.S. Route 322 and parts of U.S. Route 19. Several major township businesses are located along the corridor, such as Walmart and the Park Avenue Plaza.
In other business, the purchase and upfitting of a 2022 HV 507 International 4x4 truck was approved by the supervisors.
Supervisor Greg Smith voted against the measure, citing concerns over spending the money now, the possible difficulty in getting new parts for the truck and the number of capital purchases made by the township in recent years.
Supervisor Gary Wagner, however, said he was worried the price of the truck might go up in future years and pushed for the purchase to be made now. While Smith ended up being the lone person to vote against the three measures pertaining to the truck purchase, Wagner said that Smith had made good points, and Supervisor J.J. Baiera gave only a "reluctant yes" to the measures.
The truck will cost the township a combined $172,558.18 between the cost of the vehicle ($103,988.46), upfitting it to meet the township needs ($43,321.80) and purchasing a plow for it ($12,623.96). The truck will be purchased from Five Star International, while the plot and upfitting will be through U.S. Municipal.
The truck will be utilized by the township's road crew for purposes such as snow plowing. The purchase of the vehicle came up at last month's meeting, but was tabled at the time.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.