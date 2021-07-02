VERNON TOWNSHIP — After a hearing at which no members of the public showed up to comment, Vernon supervisors on Thursday approved a change to the township's zoning ordinances allowing for the installation of self-service storage or mini-warehouses in the rural residential zoning district.
The ordinance change is modeled after a similar policy for the Conneaut Corridor zoning district. It allows the installation of self-service storage or mini-warehouses on a conditional use only, meaning any developments must be approved in a conditional use hearing.
Before the ordinance change, there was no allowable way to build such structures in the rural residential zoning district, according to Township Manager Robert Horvat.
The change was brought up after a developer contacted Horvat about wanting to put in a self-storage facility at a property in the rural residential zoning district.
There are several conditions that must be fulfilled in order to install such structures. Provisions include requiring the land parcel on which the feature will be built to be no less than 2 acres in size.
The storage or warehouse must also be more than 250 feet away from the center line of any adjacent public road right of way and there must be a perimeter fence between 6 to 8 feet in high, among other such conditions.
The rural residential zoning district is relatively small, centered mostly around Radio Tower Hill.
The ordinance change expressly does not allow for outdoor storage, something the township has historically forbidden.
