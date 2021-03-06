VERNON TOWNSHIP — A new part-time officer will join the Vernon Township police department following a unanimous vote by township supervisors Thursday.
The supervisors approved the hiring of Ray Collins at a rate of $20 an hour. Collins is a retired lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police, having formerly served at the Meadville barracks. Before becoming a state trooper, Collins also worked at the Meadville City Police Department.
Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel explained that one of the existing officers had knee surgery and would be unable to work for about two months.
Once the officer returns, however, the township intends to keep Collins. Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat said the township budgeted to have Collins work two shifts per week.
Detzel offered high praise of Collins at the meeting.
"I've known him for his whole career," Detzel said. "He's an excellent officer."
Collins is set to begin Tuesday.
• Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to join with other municipalities to put out a joint bid for seal coating services.
The joint bid process, which has been done for the last several years, is being led by Sadsbury Township, according to Horvat. Other participating municipalities include Conneaut Lake Borough and Summit Township. Invitations have also been extended to East Fallowfield, North Shenango, Pine and Conneaut townships.
By putting out a joint bid, the municipalities aim to get a lower price on seal coating services for each of their respective areas. Vernon Township specifically is seeking seal coating on approximately 21,544 square-yards of roads, spread across Reynolds Road, Williams Road, Scenic Drive and a portion of Cotton Road.
• Plans are in place for Vernon Township to hold an electronic and household hazardous waste collection.
The supervisors approved Horvat to complete the necessary paperwork for an agreement with Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling (ECS&R) to hold the event. The company approached the township about holding a collection, which Horvat then brought to the supervisors' attention.
The event, which has yet to be scheduled, will be open to the general public, not just Vernon Township residents. ECS&R will be able to take waste ranging from cathode ray televisions and small freon-containing devices to paint and propane tanks.
The event comes at no cost to the township, though individuals will have to pay for the waste they bring in, with the cost varying depending on the item.
The board initially voted to hold the collection on May 15, which is shortly after the township's annual clean-up day. However, Horvat told the Tribune on Friday that the May 15 date did not work for ECS&R, and options for another date are being looked at.
• In a 4-1 vote, the supervisors approved an agreement with RoadBotics to perform an assessment of the township roads to identify which are most in need of repairs.
RoadBotics, a Pittsburgh-based company, utilizes a smartphone app and an artificial intelligence program to analyze photos of an areas roads, identifying cracks, potholes or other stresses. The company then rates all of the roads and presents a detailed list to the entity they are working with.
Working with RoadBotics comes at two possible price points. The standard assessment comes in at $5,976, while an assessment with individual distress identification costs $9,960. The latter form of assessment is more detailed and lists the individual issues facing sections of the roads, while the standard assessment merely rates them.
Supervisor Greg Smith expressed reservations over the idea, especially given the price, and was the "no" vote against it.
"How's that going to pay itself back?" Smith said. "Where's that $10,000 going to get saved? What's this going to do more so than how we judge what roads we pay now?"
Horvat said the savings would be generated by identifying sooner when roads need to be fixed, potentially spending less money than fixing them later when they might undergo more damage. Nonetheless, Smith remained opposed to the idea.
Horvat said he's hoping to have the assessment done in the spring. It was also brought up at the meeting whether to have the assessments done on a regular basis, with the board mostly voicing support for having assessments done every other year, depending on how effective the first assessment proves.
