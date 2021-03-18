Donald Maloney formal has announced his campaign for reelection to the Vernon Township Board of Supervisors.
Maloney is seeking a Republican Party nomination in the May 18 primary. He has served on the board since 2015 and has been chairman for three of those six years.
"I retired from the Vernon Township Road Department in 2015 with over 34 years of service," Maloney said. "My experiences as an employee, a resident and an elected supervisor have given me a thorough understanding of the issues facing Vernon Township and the ability to view these issues from a variety of perspectives. Vernon is a complex township with thriving business, agricultural and residential components. It is important to have knowledgeable, dedicated supervisors on the board to address the needs of all these stakeholders."
Maloney is a veteran with more than 34 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Reserves and deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from June 2007 to July 2008. "I have extensive leadership training which has served me well as a soldier and a supervisor," he said.
Maloney said as a supervisor, he has been and continues to be committed to a balanced budget with no tax increases.
"I support controlled development while maintaining the qualities that make Vernon Township attractive to its residents," he said.
Maloney resides on Brown Hill Road with his wife, Lynn; they are the parents of two sons and grandparents of five.