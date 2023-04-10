VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township will hold a hearing May 4 at 6:15 p.m. for public input on how to spend the township’s annual allocation for the Community Development Block Grant.
The hearing at the municipal building will be held just prior to the monthly work session and meeting.
The grant, which typically has been about $100,000, has restrictions on its use. It comes from the state and can only be used for specific projects designed to help the community.
At Thursday’s meeting of supervisors, township manager Rob Horvat said none of the township roads meet the requirements this year.
Tentative plans are to spend the funds for improving a township park over a two-year period. Horvat said the township has been talking with a nonprofit to partner with for the project.
In other action at the meeting, supervisors hired Bryan Langley as a part-time police officer at a rate of $18 an hour.
Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel gave the monthly police report, noting police answered 147 calls in March and there were 15 motor vehicle crashes reported. Five traffic stops were made with four citations and one warning. Cruisers logged 2,786 miles.
He cautioned residents about many scams making the rounds and said neither the Internal Revenue Service nor Social Security make phone calls to individuals. He also cautioned residents to make sure their vehicles are locked as thefts of unlocked vehicles continue.
In addition, he reminded motorists about stopping for school buses, noting there is a mandated 60 days of loss of driver’s license if convicted of violating that law.
Detzel and all the supervisors expressed appreciation to the road crews for their cooperation and efforts in cleaning up debris from the recent windstorms.
Cleanup day in the township is May 6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the municipal building on McMath Avenue. Items that will not be accepted are: electronics (including TVs and computer monitors), shingles, building materials, grass clippings, items with freon, tree limbs, nothing more than 5 feet in length (except furniture), paint and hazardous materials. Vehicle batteries will be accepted.
The cleanup is limited to Vernon Township residents and identification will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.