VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township supervisors heard various reports at Thursday’s meeting, but didn’t take any formal action on anything except postponing a vote about the township’s defined pension plan for employees.
Rob Horvat, township manager, presented a proposal for the board’s consideration about increasing the township’s percentage rate to the plan.
Currently, the township pays 5 percent into the pension plan and receives $77,000 in state aid. However, reports show the figures the township must pay in the future would be zero.
Should the township not pay anything toward the pension plan, it would lose the state aid. Horvat, based on the actuarial reports, is proposing the township increase its percentage rate to ensure it still receives state aid. Supervisors heard the proposal at the work session and voted at the meeting which followed to table the matter until next month.
The remainder of the meeting involved hearing various reports from departments.
Horvat reported the township planning commission approved plans for a new outpatient center at the former Plant Place on Route 19. To be built by the Crawford Veterans Affairs LLC of Ohio, the building will be 15,452 square feet with more than 50 regular parking spaces and 15 handicapped spaces. Construction will begin soon.
Township engineer Ashley Porter reported the railroad project at the former Smucker’s plant is complete and rail service will be available now, eliminating the need for 4,000 trailer tractors traveling through Vernon Township annually.
Porter also reported plans are progressing for the work at Vernon Place with construction bids to be advertised soon.
Horvat announced planters for flowers have been installed at the roundabout with flowers to be planted soon.
He also said the mid-year budget reports for 2023 look favorable with income slightly higher than budgeted and expenses lower, adding he looks forward to the 2024 budget sessions.
Supervisor David Stone noted the work being done for the Ernst Trail looks good and said how much nicer many properties along the trail look.
In closing comments, Stone took issue with opposition by state Rep. Brad Roae to a recommendation for increasing the local services tax that municipalities can impose on employees. Currently, the maximum allowed is $52 a year — or $1 a week — for all people employed in a municipality. Some suggestions were to increase it as a way to raise funds for fire departments and emergency services as well as other needs.
Stone said it is a good way for a municipality to raise money to help pay for some needs. He said employees traveling into a municipality use the roads, street lights and other services. The tax would help pay for some of the services and reduce the need to raise property taxes.
Supervisors also praised the township’s road crew who have been doing work at the township parks in addition to the road work. It was noted that in prior years the township hired other people to do some of the work in the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.