VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon supervisors offered no objection to a planned renovation project at Vernon Place, the medical facility owned by Meadville Medical Center.
The supervisors gave unanimous approval to a land development and stormwater operation and maintenance agreement at their meeting Thursday relating to the project. The renovations will apply to a roadway that leads to Vernon Place, located at 11277 Vernon Place, off of U.S. Route 19 near the "Big I" roundabout.
According to Vernon Township consulting engineer Ashley Porter, the project will total $600,000 in infrastructure improvements to the roadway, such as the installation of a stormwater basin, street and decorative lighting. and other such measures. The goal is to prepare a currently empty lot next to Vernon Place for possible future construction.
"There's no specific development, but we're trying to make it less costly and more attractive for people to come into the site," Porter said.
Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat said Tuesday that the project would also extend water, gas and sewer lines along the road, meaning any future developments would be able to more easily hook into those systems.
"Basically they're going to be able to build whatever they want to build there without a lot of the stuff that can slow down development," he said.
The hospital is utilizing the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is a state grant program, for funding for the project, Horvat added.
According to Porter, construction is expected to begin this year.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.