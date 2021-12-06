Meadville Medical Center is the beneficiary of a $700,000 grant secured by Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks.
Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County, announced the grant Monday. The funds will go toward phase II of the center's Vernon Place Project taking place along Route 322 and the Route 19 Corridor.
"Growing up here and raising a family here, I understand the need for accessible health care within our local communities," Brooks said in the release announcing the grant. "I worked to obtain these funds to strengthen our health care offerings."
The funding was awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a Pennsylvania program administered by the Office of the Budget. Funds from the grant program are designated for the "acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, recreational and historical improvement projects," according to the Office of the Budget's website.