VERNON TOWNSHIP — The sale of a more than 20-year-old truck for $12,000 was approved by the Vernon Township supervisors at their meeting Thursday.
Unanimous approval was given for the sale of a 1999 International 4800 4x4 dump truck. The vehicle was sold through Municibid, an auctioning website for government entities. The township had purchased a replacement vehicle which arrived last spring, but kept the truck on hand as a spare after one of the township's F-550 trucks broke down.
A new F-550 is set to arrive Monday, meaning the old truck is no longer needed. The truck was sold to Kris Huber of Danville, Pennsylvania.
While approving of the sale, supervisors Gary Wagner and Don Maloney noted that they had hoped to have gotten more money for the vehicle.
"Wish we could have gotten a little more for it," Wagner said after the vote.