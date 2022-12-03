VERNON TOWNSHIP — A new Verizon company building is being planned for 16383 Conneaut Lake Road.
Vernon Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development request from the Hawkins Co. at Thursday night’s meeting.
The plan is to construct a new building on a vacant lot near Mercer County State Bank.
Ashley Porter, township engineer, told supervisors the building will be used for new construction.
He said the township zoning board has approved the variance for the set back and entrance will be from the parking lot.
Crawford County Planning Commission has already approved the plan as well, according to Porter.
