VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township supervisors voted 3-2 Thursday night to approve a contract with Roadbotics to provide pavement assessment and documentation concerning condition of various roads in the township.
The three-year contract calls for payment of $5,200 the first year and more than $4,000 each year after that.
The company uses special tools to see things under the blacktop, according to Supervisor Fritz Snyder. By doing so, it can determine conditions of the soil under the blacktop and assist the township when it comes to decisions regarding plowing and other work. “It’s money well spent,” he said.
“I would vote for it,” Supervisor Dave Stone said. Noting Vernon has had a base eroding in the past, he feels it is a “valuable tool.”
Township Engineer Ashley Porter said he believes it is a “good idea.”
However, Supervisor Gary Wagner disagreed. “Over 10 years, that’s $40,000,” he said, adding he believes the road crews are good and “know what’s going on.”
“I think it’s a waste of money,” he said at the work session, where the general discussion about the contract was held.
When the vote was taken, Supervisor Greg Smith and Wagner voted no. The other three — Stone, Don Maloney and Snyder — all voted for the contract.
In other news, supervisors approved the ordinance discussed last month to provide property tax rebates and earned income tax credits to all township volunteer firefighters who meet the requirements to receive those refunds on their taxes.
The ordinance is designed as a way to retain current volunteers and recruit new ones. Also approved was the requirements needed to qualify. Both ordinances were discussed with the fire department officials. The tax refunds are only for township taxes.
By enacting the ordinance, Vernon Township became the first in Crawford County to offer the program, which recently was approved for implementation by the state Legislature.
It will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. Requirements are based on the previous year’s participation so volunteers must meet the criteria this year to qualify in 2024.
Supervisors also approved a plan by Meadville Medical Center for infrastructure improvements at the site of the former Meadville Mall in preparation for new stores coming in the future. Although the names of two potential stores have not been made public, it has been announced that the TJ Maxx store will locate there with construction set to begin next year.
Also approved was spending $11,373 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning at the Kerrtown Community Center.
Supervisors also voted to support comments of the county commissioners concerning a proposed French Creek national Wildlife Refuge being proposed. Commissioners voiced opposition to the plan.
Following up on a discussion from last month, the board told township manager Rob Horvat to proceed with plans for adding flowers and planters to the roundabout as a means of beautifying it.
