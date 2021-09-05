VERNON TOWNSHIP — With approval of awarding two bids, the Vernon Township supervisors are moving forward with a renovation project of the township building which aims to make the structure more handicapped accessible.
The supervisors voted unanimously to award the general construction bid for the project to Dynasty Construction Unlimited Inc. for $147,686, while A&MP Electric Inc. was awarded the bid for electrical work relating to the project to the tune of $126,515. Both companies were the lowest bidders for their respective parts of the project, with seven companies bidding on construction and three bidding for electrical work.
The construction end of the project will see the installation of new concrete curbing and sidewalks around the building, including accessible curb ramps, hand railings and a new automatic door at the entrance. New parking spaces will also be installed, including handicapped parking.
Meanwhile, the electrical work involves work relating to the automatic doors at the entrance, as well as the installation of a "radiant 'snowmelt' heating system" which will melt snow on sidewalks around the building. The company will also perform replacements and upgrades of various electrical systems in the building, including new meters and conduits.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said he was "very happy" with the prices that came in, an opinion which was echoed by the township's consulting engineer, Ashley Porter.
"I don't think you could get all this work for any better price," Porter said.
Combined, the cost of the two contracts is $274,201. However, the township will be utilizing $152,686 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to pay for the entirety of the general construction work and $5,000 of the electrical work. This leaves only $121,515 left over to be picked up by township coffers.
The CDBG funds are left over funds from the township's 2018 and 2019 allotments from the annual grant. The supervisors in a separate motion voted unanimously to revise their CDBG spending in order to authorize using those previous years' funds for the construction.
Work on the projects is planned to take place this fall.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.