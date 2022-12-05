VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township property owners will see no new real estate taxes for 2023 under a budget approved at Thursday night’s meeting of Vernon Township Board of Supervisors.
The board approved a 2023 budget of $1,819,916, which calls for the same millage rate as last year (2 mills), plus per capita tax and the local services tax.
Projected income is $1,819,916. Of that, $359,945 is carryover money from this year. Broken down by category, the budget shows receipts of $260,000 from real estate property taxes, $1.006 million from per capita, realty transfer, earned income tax and local service taxes.
The remaining revenue is from fines, rent, state shared revenues, shelter rentals and other miscellaneous income categories.
Expenses by department are:
• Legislative governing body (supervisors), $19,000, which includes $12,500 in pay for the five supervisors, plus other related costs.
• Township manager, $84,487, which includes manager’s salary and related benefits and expenses.
• Auditors, $500.
• Tax collector, $24,350, which includes fees commission and operating expenses.
• Law, $14,500 for solicitor and the zoning solicitor.
• Finance department, $86,985, which includes personnel and related expenses.
• Personal services, $46,811, which includes employee pension of $34,000 plus other related expenses.
• Data process, $9,000.
• Engineering, $24,000 which includes salary and other services.
• Building maintenance, $197,950, which includes utility expenses.
• Road department, $619,750, which includes salaries and other expenses related to maintaining the township roads.
• Recreation, $123,500, which includes $44,000 to the Meadville Area Recreation Commission and $20,000 in capital purchases for the township’s parks and related costs to maintaining the township’s parks.
• Police department, $425,562, which includes salaries and related costs including $43,925 in capital purchases.
• Fire department, $113,000, of which $67,000 is contributions to fire department and $16,000 for workers compensation insurance.
• Other departments include ambulance and scuba/hazmat donations, $300; zoning, $1,400; emergency management, $200; and sewage enforcement, $2,260.
Supervisor David Stone said the township’s financial plan is a good one and includes putting money into the building, roads and equipment. “There is no tax increase. That’s really good for 2023,” he said, adding, “thanks to the staff for putting it all together.” He said the finance committee sat and talked with department heads and township manager to develop the budget and praised them for their hard work.
