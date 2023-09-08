VERNON TOWNSHIP — It was a full house Wednesday night at the Vernon Township Municipal Building as township supervisors hosted a public forum to receive input concerning a proposed agreement with the township and the City of Meadville to transfer the police department duties — and equipment and pension fund — to Meadville.
Under the proposals — which was approved Tuesday night by Meadville City Council — the city would take over the duties of police service in the township on a 24/7 basis, 365 days a year.
In return, the city would hire three more police officers to take its roll to 25 officers. Currently, Vernon Township has three full-time officers and a police chief position, which is vacant with the recent retirement of Chief Randy Detzel.
Supervisor Chairman Don Mahoney opened the forum, noting many boroughs and townships in the county don’t have police departments and instead rely on Pennsylvania State Police. Both Vernon and West Mead townships rely on state police for back-up. Mahoney noted that “stretches the PSP.”
That often could mean delay in response time as troopers could be in different locations in the county.
The proposal would give Vernon Township round-the-clock coverage as well as quicker response from backup as Meadville would be closer should more officers be needed.
Meadville Police Chief Mike Stefanucci outlined the proposal, noting the city has 22 full-time officers and, under the contract, would go to 25 full-time officers. That includes two detectives, a K-9 team, a school resource officer and a school safety officer.
Stefanucci said Meadville would provide night patrol as well and would be available to assist the “fire department and road crews,” if needed. “We will be a local police department you can rely on,” he added.
Township Manager Rob Horvat then narrated a series of slides, detailing the proposal and what it would mean to township residents.
Currently, township police staffing calls for officers on duty 15 hours a day, Monday through Saturday, and eight hours on Sunday. The township has four full-time positions (the chief’s position is vacant right now.) There also is an allocation of $10,00 for part-time officers, but currently there is none.
Citing the police department costs, he said over the past 20 years, the budget has grown from $199,296 to $425,000 in 2023 — a 3.6 percent increase annually. He said if the township keeps on that current trend, the budget would go to $862,152.93 in 2043 if it maintained the same number of officers.
At the same time, township revenues have increased from $1.271 million in 2006 to $1.819 million or an average increase of 2.4 percent.
Under the contract Meadville would be responsible for:
• Patrolling roadways, prevention of crime, responding to calls, investigating motor vehicle accidents, enforcement of local criminal or traffic ordinances and other normal functions of a police department.
• The Meadville Police department will be provided with an office at the township building to meet with residents in the township.
• Detectives from the Meadville Police Department would handle major criminal investigations, allowing the patrol officers more time to patrol.
• The school safety officer would continue the current responsibilities at West End Elementary School.
• The city police chief has sole control to dictate the manner of policing within Vernon Township.
• The township would be indemnified and held harmless of any legal claims against it that are connected with the performance and services under the agreement.
• The township will make payments for the services, but if Meadville fails to maintain its coverage due to staffing levels, the township will be entitled to a reduction.
• The township will receive one-half of all fines and costs for any incidents which occur in Vernon Township.
• The contract is for 20 years and could be terminated if either party fails to comply with the terms.
A Joint Police Commission will be formed and comprised of the chairperson of Vernon Township Supervisors, the chief of police, the township manager and the city manager.
The current officers would be required to take a Civil Service tests to be hired. Their years of service with the Vernon Police Department would transfer to the city.
The charts show the agreement will cost the township $322,014.20 in 2024, a savings of $118,396.80 — slightly more than one mill of tax.
Over the course of the 20 years, the total savings to the township is approximately $5,028,372.70.
Following the explanations, the floor was open for public comment.
Horvat started by reading three e-mails, two of which voice support and the third suggested that all options be considered before approval.
Twelve residents spoke and others asked questions.
One of the main concerns voiced was the transfer of the pension fund to the city. It was stressed that the money can’t be used by the city under any circumstances, but can only be used for the police pension. The township’s pension fund is over-funded by more than $3 million. It was noted actuarial work done by both the township and city actuary firms indicated that the $3 million in excess funds equals $4.624 million in discounts on costs for police services from the city.
Diane Fuller, retired 911 director, voiced concern about the fact PSP is not always available and this would provide quicker response and voiced concerns about some of the illegal activities going on that she was aware of as the 911 director. Supervisor Gary Wagner asked if she had ever voiced concerns to the police. Fuller said she had signed a confidential agreement and could not.
Her husband, John Fuller, voiced support for the agreement. He said the police commission “gives us a seat at the table.” In addition, he said it is “one of the rare moments when we (taxpayers) actually benefit,” referring to something from the government
Jan Metzler voiced concern about the “whole financial thing.”
John Karns voiced concerns about that is going to happen to the police department. He suggested the agreement include five-year reviews, noting, “Twenty years is a long time to be tied up,” noting “you will be giving 100 percent “ of the police department.
Question was raised about what happens if one side defaults. Solicitor Jeff Millin said the recourse would be to file legal action.
Supervisor comments
Each of the five supervisors the were asked to comment on their positions.
Gary Wagner is opposed to it. “I am opposed to the agreement. I will vote against it. If the rest of the board passes it, I will refuse to sign it and voiced concerns of losing control, saying, we have no voice.”
Dave Stone voiced support for it, citing the $5 million savings. “No agreement is perfect,” he said, noting the parties will have to work together. He believes the savings and more police protection are good.
Fritz Snyder said this is the “most sensitive thing I’ve every voted on. “It’s very very sensitive.” He said “Rob (Horvat) came to us,” adding the agreement hasn’t been in the making very long — only since Detzel retired. He said there was no cover up and nothing secret.
Snyder said his first reaction was “hell no,” adding he questioned why the township would want to go in with Meadville. However, he said after touring the city police department, seeing its high technology, professionalism, two detective and “how they operate,” he changed his thinking. He said the additional police patrolling and the savings is good.
He voiced support for the Vernon police, but added this agreement will allow the township the opportunity to expand.
“Right now I am leaning toward” approval of the agreement,” he said.
Greg Smith said his initial reaction was “the same as Gary’s.” Noting the many people in the audience, he said had the township announced it was increasing taxes, there would be a good turnout as well.
He, too, had concerns about transfer the pension fund, but realized it can’t be used for general fund items — only pensions of police officers.
“It’s not perfect, but it looks good,” Smith said of the agreement.
Mahoney said, “I’m looking (at the plan) as a positive.” He too cited the tax savings and the more police patrols.
Wagner asked for opinion of the new supervisors to take over in January.
One is John Karns, who is one of two on the ballot with two to be elected. “I”m not in favor of this,” said Karns. He added he thinks the township is being sold “down the river and giving up all control.”
Horvat told The Tribune Thursday that he was very pleased with the turnout, the comments and the conduct of those who attended.
He said the proposal — including the slides — is on the township’s website for anyone to view as well as on YouTube from Armstrong Cable, which televised the program.
He said he expects the vote on the agreement will be at the October supervisor meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.