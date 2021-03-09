VERNON TOWNSHIP — Supervisors have given unanimous approval to sell six parcels of land to Big Heart Pet Brands for an expected total of $24,000.
The parcels are located near the Big Heart Pet Brands facility at 18746 Mill St. Big Heart Pet Brands is a subsidiary of The J.M. Smucker Company.
The parcels are being sold for $4,000 each, though the final value is pending review by an assessor.
"In the event that one of the parcels or any of the parcels come in to the appraiser over $6,000, then there is a contingency for a competitive bidding process and an advertising process for that," Township Solicitor Jeff Millin said at Thursday's meeting. "I don't anticipate that happening, but who knows."
The township is also looking to turn responsibility of some of the streets surrounding the facility over to Big Heart Pet Brands as well. Township Manager Robert Horvat explained that the streets were used almost exclusively by the Big Heart Pet Brands facility.
"It just makes sense to turn it over to them," Horvat told the Tribune on Friday. "They utilize (the roads) for their trucking."
The affected streets are Clay Street, Henderson Avenue, Park Row, Richmond Street, a 100-foot section of Shippin Street and two unnamed alleys. The company will assume care for the roads and the stormwater systems that run under them.
However, turning over the streets to the company — a process known as vacationing — will take more time. Millin said an ordinance is required to complete the vacationing process, and a public hearing must be held beforehand. Million suggested scheduling the hearing for the May township supervisor meetings.
Further, Horvat said between the appraisal and some remaining paperwork, the final sale of the six parcels will take around two more months to complete.
