VERNON TOWNSHIP — Faced with many costly equipment replacements, the chief of Vernon Central Hose Company asked the supervisors if they could increase the amount of money the township donates to the department.
John Fuller spoke to the supervisors during the public comment section of their work session meeting Thursday. Fuller said the department is facing three major replacements in coming years, namely the need to replace its 5-inch hoses, its 26-year-old fire engine and the siren on the hose company building.
In regard to the hoses, Fuller said the pieces of equipment are 18 years old at this point, well past the 10-year life expectancy. The hoses have cracks in the lining, he added, and the firefighters have experienced difficulty uncoupling it in the past, to the point new coupling had to be installed.
"There's no shame in it," he said. "At 18 years old, I can't believe we haven't lost most of it already."
The fire department wants to replace the hoses on each of its fire trucks one at a time over a three-to-four-year period. He estimated the replacement to cost between $30,000 and $35,000.
The fire engine replacement was only briefly touched upon by Fuller at the meeting. He said it has been a matter of concern for a while now, but the COVID-19 pandemic put discussions of replacing it on the back burner.
Regarding the siren, Fuller said as far as the hose company can tell, it was installed in 1947.
"We have definitely got our use out of it," he said.
The siren has experienced difficulties and needs parts replaced a few times a year. Fuller said it was on "its last legs."
The hose company is looking into grant funding in regard to the hose replacements, and Fuller said he may look into community funding for the siren, as it is used as an alert system for the surrounding area. Still, he said the pandemic causing the cancellation of many fundraising events has created issues, particularly with the annual Cash Bash, which usually rakes in more than $30,000 a year.
"Losing that two years in a row, it hurts," he said.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Fritz Snyder asked Fuller how he would rank the priority on the replacements, to which the chief said the hose was most important, followed by the truck and then the siren.
No action was taken at the meeting to increasing funding, though Supervisor Chairman Don Maloney indicated the township wanted to support the hose company and would likely look into the matter.
Currently the township gives $32,500 a year to both the Vernon Central Hose Company and the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department.
