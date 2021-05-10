VERNON TOWNSHIP — Big Heart Pet Brands, a subsidiary of The J.M. Smucker Company, is now the owner of three parcels of land in Vernon Township, following a unanimous vote by the supervisors at their meeting Thursday.
The supervisors approved the sale of parcels 6511-049, 6511-059 and 6511-065 to the company. Big Heart Pet Brands submitted bids of $7,500 for the latter to parcels, and a bid of $9,500 for 6511-049. These bids were each $500 above the appraised value.
The parcels being sold were originally part of a six parcel sale. However, those three parcels were appraised at values above $6,000, requiring them to be sold through a sealed bid process. The other three parcels — 6511-060, 6511-061 and 6511-066 — were sold to Big Heart Pet Brands on April 1 for $4,000 apiece.
The land is located all near the Big Heart Pet Brands facility in Vernon. In addition to selling the land, the township also turned over responsibility and care of several roads around the facility. The affected roads are Clay Street, Henderson Avenue, Park Row, Richmond Street, a 100-foot section of Shippin Street, and two unnamed alleys.
The vacating of those streets was approved at an April 22 meeting of the supervisors.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said he expects the sale of the three parcels to be finalized by late May or early June. He noted the vacation of the streets has already been completed.
