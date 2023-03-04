VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township will lose two businesses but will gain another after the Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use for a new car wash to open.
The board approved the conditional use requested by Tidal Wave Auto Spa after information was presented showing the company met all the requirements under the law to open.
Super Buffet at 18333 Conneaut Lake Road and the former Carr’s Hometown Market & Deli at 18373 Conneaut Lake Road will be torn down to make way for the new business, according to representatives at Thursday night’s meeting of Vernon Township supervisors. While losing the latter business, it has been closed since it was damaged by fire in 2021.
Lauren Breslin, representing Tidal Wave Auto Spa, presented the plans, which call for the car wash on the site.
Asked about noise level, she said the noise would be contained within the building itself as doors on both ends would be closed. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “during darker hours,” referring to the winter schedule.
She said there will be no access to Elk Street. Cars will be able to exit onto Route 322, but there will be no left-hand turn from the car wash, meaning all cars exiting will have to go to the right toward Meadville. Cars also will exit onto Mercer Pike.
The company will add landscaping for buffer zones around the neighboring residential zone. Construction will start “as soon as possible,” she said.
The company began in Atlanta and this will be its the first location in western Pennsylvania, Breslin said. She added that the company does have provisions for snow removal. The company will use a cement base, not asphalt. And 70 percent of the water will be recycled.
The company also sells memberships.
Supervisors unanimously approved the request. At the same time, Supervisor David Stone, who was attending via telephone, noted that since the business met all the requirements for a conditional use, supervisors “had to accept” it. Other supervisors agreed.
In other business, supervisors awarded a contract to Central Heating and Plumbing of New Castle for $76,777 for heating and air condition replacement for the township building. It was the lower of two bids received by 30 percent.
Council also approved advertising to hire a part-time police officer at the request of Chief Randy Detzel. He said there is sufficient money in the budget for the new hire. Supervisors noted the additional officer will eliminate some overtime as well. Detzel estimated the cost at $25,000.
Other approvals were for land development for the Burger King proposal to replace the current building with a new structure and for a subdivision at Meadville Medical Center’s Vernon Place. Both were slight changes to previous approvals at the site of the former Meadville Mall.
