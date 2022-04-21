SAEGERTOWN — Though he knew he’d be speaking, stepping before the crowd in the room gave Jay Verno pause.
“I think I’m speechless for the first time ever,” the newly retired businessman said.
Verno, 60, was honored Wednesday night as this year’s recipient of the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service. The announcement was made earlier this month.
The Shafer Award was presented by the Shafer Law Firm, Allegheny College and the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s Diamond Awards dinner.
In presenting the award, Gary Alizzeo, of the Shafer Law Firm, and Hilary Link, president of the college, called Verno a worthy recipient.
Verno was honored for his community work — in particular, his work on both the board and the foundation of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC). He also has been a champion of the Chamber, serving in numerous capacities including board member and as president of the organization.
Link said a nomination for Verno noted “The MARC, as the community understands the facility, would not be what it is today without the direct and continuing involvement of Jay Verno. Jay, who has served as chair of the Meadville Area Recreation Authority board, has invested time, insight and collaborative vision in strengthening this wonderful community resource and ensuring its ongoing success.”
Verno also has served on the Meadville Medical Center Foundation Board and as vice chairman of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. He’s been involved with youth programs serving as a soccer coach as well as with the Junior Achievement business program for students.
“The Chamber has been a big part of my life for 30 years,” said Verno, who recently retired as president of Hagan Business Machines of Meadville. “It’s supporting not just the businesses, but the community at large.”
Community service always was a goal and Verno told the crowd of more than 280 gathered at the Pampered Palate Conference Center in Saegertown that he was honored to have been chosen for the Shafer Award.
Verno offered thanks to his friends and family, especially his wife, Bernadette, and his late parents — “all helped to influence the type of person I’ve become,” he said.
“I’m sure there are a lot of others who are really more deserving than me, but this is what makes our area so special. That people who live here work here and, most importantly, care about the community,” he said.
Verno told the crowd that he was very fortunate to have had many mentors throughout his career in Meadville.
“People who invested in me and inspired me,” he said.
Citing a brief passage from the book “101 Distinctions Between Success and Failure,” Verno said that being successful is to be thankful.
“Failure is to take people and things for granted,” he said. “Having gratitude is one of the easiest ways to experience success. Being thankful for the people in your life is a deep and powerful way to feel good.”
Named for former Gov. Raymond P. Shafer, the award was initiated in 1991 to recognize an individual who has made a positive impact on the quality of life in western Crawford County through volunteer service.
To be eligible, a person must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. Recipients are chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts and commitment of time, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others. Things done as part of a nominee’s paid employment are not considered.