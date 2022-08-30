Major interior renovation work at the Crawford County Courthouse late next month will close the building to the public temporarily.
The building, at 903 Diamond Park, will be closed to the public Sept. 26-30 due to extensive construction in the main corridor as part of a ventilation project, county commissioners said.
Courthouse employees will work in their offices or remotely during that period.
However, all other county offices and buildings including the Crawford County Judicial Center will operate as normal.
Commissioners remind the public to take care of any business at the courthouse offices in advance of the closure.
Anyone with questions may call the commissioners office at (814) 333-7400.
