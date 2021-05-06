VENANGO — The borough of Venango cleanup day is June 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the borough building, 21622 Erie St. Venango. The following items will not be accepted: hazardous waste, tires, wet garbage, batteries, solvents, appliances with Freon, cans of wet paint, commercial or business items, and TVs or computer monitors.
SOUTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — The township's cleanup days are June 2 and June 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown.
Items not permitted: household garbage, railroad ties, cement products, and paint cans with paint.
TVs and appliances are $5 to $30, and there will be a $3 charge for a car tire and $25 for a larger tire.