VENANGO — The public is invited to attend the next Venango Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 to provide input on spending of the $26,062.24 allocated to the borough by the American Rescue Plan Act.
All council meetings are held at the Venango Borough Building, 21622 Erie St.
Also, the newly created Venango Borough Beautification Committee is looking for individuals interested in serving the community as they work with the Venango Borough Volunteer Fire Department to make improvements to the Karl Gerdon Park. This project is in the preliminary stages of planning as the committee applies for grants and seeks private donations for the project.
In other news, a fall community service day is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 16. Residents may request assistance with leaf removal, tree and shrub trimming, gutter cleaning, etc.
If you are interested in assisting with the park improvement project, fall community service day or other beautification initiatives in Venango, email venangoborough@hotmail.com and provide your contact information and areas of interest.