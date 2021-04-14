The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a Venango County couple with sexual harassment and retaliation against a former rental tenant in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Erie against Allen Woodcock and Heidi Moon Woodcock of Cooperstown. The Woodcocks are owners and managers of at least seven rental properties in the Oil City area.
The suit alleges Allen Woodcock sexually harassed a female tenant April 20, 2019, inside an Oil City home the Woodcocks own. He had entered the home the woman was renting to perform maintenance, the suit states.
According to the suit, Allen Woodcock touched the tenant’s body without her consent and forcibly tried to kiss her. The Woodcocks then evicted the tenant after she reported Woodcock's alleged harassment to the couple, according to the suit.
The tenant subsequently filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in June 2019 alleging discrimination against her. After HUD investigated the complaint, it issued a charge of discrimination against the Woodcocks on the basis of sex and the matter was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages to compensate the alleged victim and a court order barring future discrimination by the Woodcocks.
The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division enforces the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status.
The Department of Justice’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative is led by its Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. attorney’s offices across the country. The initiative is to address sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers, or other people who have control over housing.
Since launching the initiative in October 2017, the department has filed 21 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing, according to news release.
Individuals who believe they have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Allen and Heidi Woodcock, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, are asked to contact the Justice Department’s Housing Discrimination Tip Line, toll-free, at (800) 896-7743; email the department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov; or submit a report online.
Individuals also may report sexual harassment and other forms of housing discrimination by contacting HUD, toll-free, at (800) 669-9777 or by filing a HUD complaint online.
