VENANGO — Walter Clark, a sheep farmer who owns Sonshine Acres on Ryan Road in Meadville, will be taking some sheep to Venango Borough today.
He and his wife, Denise, have been providing sheep for a live nativity hosted by the Venango United Methodist Church since it began in the late 1980s.
“It started out as a 4-H project for our kids,” Denise Clark said. “We have three kids, and each one had a breed of sheep.”
The Clarks’ children are all adults now, but the Clarks have kept raising sheep so their grandchildren could work with them.
“We raise Tunis sheep. They actually are mentioned in the Bible,” Denise Clark said. “They are from Tunisia (an African country). They are known as the Beautiful Redheads. They are fat-tailed sheep they (Biblical characters) used for sacrifices.”
It’s only fitting the Clarks would have Biblical sheep. Walter Clark is retired from Lord Corp., and he also is a retired pastor from New Beginnings Church of God on Leslie Road in Meadville.
The Clarks also raise Romneys, a breed of sheep popular for their wool.
“We raise them for their wool,” Denise Clark said.
The Clarks will probably take a couple of sheep, maybe some of each breed, to the live nativity.
“We’ll take at least two because they like to be in pairs,” Denise Clark said. “They have a little corral for them, and kids can come by and pet them or just look at them.”
And there will be other live animals for children to pet or observe.
The Soltesz and Campbell families of Venango will most likely bring some chickens and hay — maybe a pony and Pygmy goat. And the Malliard family, also of Venango, will most likely supply one or two larger goats.
All the animals will be starring in the live nativity again this year, as they help bring the true meaning of Christmas to Venango.
The live nativity will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Venango town square on Route 19.
Denette Adams, a congregation member, said the church sponsored the live nativity for several years and then took a break for a few years.
“Now, we’ve been doing it again for at least 10 years,” Adams said.
Church congregation members and other community members portray Biblical characters in a scene that depicts what it might have been like at the time of Jesus’ birth. Characters include Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds, the Magi (three Wise Men) and, of course, the baby Jesus. Jesus could be portrayed by a live baby or a doll. This year, members of Skeltontown Church will help portray the characters.
Adams said organizers could try to have two shifts of characters. She does not portray one of the characters, but she is in charge of refreshments that will be offered to visitors.
“There will be hot cocoa and cookies for those who come,” Adams said. “They can drive by or are welcome to stop and pet the animals and have a cup of hot chocolate.”
Blaine Walp is also one of the event organizers. He said the people are welcome to interact with the animals.
Last year’s nativity included a pony and Pygmy goats, which were available for visitors to pet.
Walp said the church has a kids’ club that meets a couple of times a month.
“We’ve asked them to help out so we have different ages working on this,” Walp said.
The church’s congregation consists of 30 to 35 members. Most of them help in one way or another.
“There are people who stay at the church and assist people with getting dressed. There are also people who work with food. When the live nativity is over, people who have been outside return to the church, where food has been prepared for them.
Denise Clark said church organizers put in time and effort to present the live nativity.
“They do a good job,” she said.
Walp said the live nativity is not elaborate, but it gets the message across.
“That’s the important part — getting the message across,” he said.
And what is that message?
“We’re bringing hope to the community and shining the light of Christ in the community,” Walp said.
