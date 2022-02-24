Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state this evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to implement vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania roadways starting at 5 p.m. Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.
Starting at 5 p.m., vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:
• The entire length of Interstate 99
Effective at 7 p.m., vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:
• Interstate 79 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 90
• The entire length of I-80
• Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to the New York border
• The entire length of Interstate 84
• The entire length of Interstate 180
• The entire length of Interstate 380
• The entire length of Route 33
Restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal, state officials said.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices
• Motorcycles
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. PennDOT will pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.