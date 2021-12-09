A crash on Washington Street in which a vehicle careened into the front porch of a nearby house resulted in no reported injuries last week, according to a Meadville Police Department report.
Francisco Baez Jr., 47, of Meadville was traveling west on Washington and approaching the intersection with Hickory Street at approximately 10:33 a.m. Nov. 29 when he lost control on a roadway whose edge had slush and ice on it, according to police.
Unable to regain control, Baez’s 2007 Lincoln MKZ turned sideways, slid through a street sign on the north side of the street and then crashed into the front porch of 705 Washington St., police reported. Both of the sedan’s front airbags deployed and the vehicle was left disabled. The porch was “completely destroyed,” according to the police report.
No citations were issued in the incident, according to the report.