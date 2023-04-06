Jan Van Tuil never expected to be this year’s recipient of the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service.
“She has answered the call when asked and is willing to do what needs to be done,” wrote one person in nominating Van Tuil. “She leads by example and encourages others to do what they can to make a difference in our community.”
“I was shocked — I cried,” Van Tuil, 63, of Meadville, said upon getting word from the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce that she’d won. “I’m a little fish in a big ocean. I just do what I like to do.”
The Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award was initiated in 1991 to recognize an individual who has made a positive impact on the quality of life in western Crawford County through volunteer service.
Shafer, who grew up in Meadville, became a star athlete at Allegheny College, a decorated World War II veteran, a successful local lawyer and local politician, then lieutenant governor and governor of Pennsylvania. He also served as president of Allegheny at one time.
To be eligible for the award, a person must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. Recipients are chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts and commitment of time, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others. Things done as part of a nominee’s paid employment are not considered.
Allegheny College, the Shafer Law Firm, and the Chamber will present the award at the Chamber dinner on April 26.
Van Tuil served 24 years on Crawford Central School Board from 1991 to 2015, including multiple years as its president. She’s remained active as a school volunteer in Crawford Central.
Currently, she’s on the boards of the Meadville Redevelopment Authority and the Greendale Cemetery Association.
She’s been an active member of First Christian Church — directing children’s musicals for 40 years, serving as a Sunday school teacher, and being the church’s treasurer for 25 years as well.
She’s even served as a judge of elections for a voting precinct.
“My parents raised me to be very much in the community,” Van Tuil said.
Her father, the late Donald Dillon, was founder and president of the former J & J Portion Control Meats Inc. of Meadville, a food company. He was a 35-year member of the Meadville Redevelopment Authority and a founding board member of the former Crawford County Development Corp., both involved with area economic development. He also was a board member of the Greendale Cemetery Association and the former Spencer Hospital, and was a past president of the Chamber of Commerce, among his civic activities.
Her mother, the late Bonnie Dillon, was a teacher for three years before she went on to raise a family, but also was a volunteer driver with the American Cancer Society for many years.
Both her parents were very active with First Christian Church.
Van Tuil said her parents instilled in her a sense of service as well as pride in the community by being willing to serve others.
“I was taught to serve with all your heart, soul and mind. This is the community that raised me,” she said. “Our employees came from here. They supported our business. It’s the same now with Van Tuil Photo and Imaging Center.”
She and her husband, Kurt, own and operate the photography and accessory shop in Meadville and carry on a legacy of service to others.
“Both of us are uncomfortable to be in the limelight — it’s not who we are,” she said. “We do things because it’s the right thing to do.”
“My dad was the bar I’ve always tried to reach,” Van Tuil said. “It seemed like he was on the Meadville Redevelopment Authority his whole life. Mom was involved in the American Cancer Society and drove all over the country side taking people to (hospitals in) Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo. I knew I was expected to serve.”
Van Tuil does have childhood memories of Gov. Shafer and past Chamber dinners.
Her parents were friends with the Shafers and she’d get to to go to their Christmas party every year.
The annual Chamber dinner also was a highlight growing up, she said.
“This was a really big deal — my dad would take my mom to the Chamber dinner every year,” Van Tuil said. “So we’d have to go to the Tik Tok Shop (a woman’s clothing store on Market Street) and get new dresses.”
“I’m just a tiny speck in this community and I just do what I need to do,” she said. “But all of us do things to help others — that’s why we have a great community.
“My dad was the epitome of it — he knew the legacy and respected it,” she said. “This is definitely a Dillon award — this is for all of us.”
