David Valesky has announced his candidacy for PENNCREST School Board in the May 16 primary and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Valesky, a businessman who resides in East Mead Township, is seeking reelection to the board. He was first elected in 2019.
In announcing his candidacy, Valesky said he seeks to preserve sound educational standards and maintain district facilities while exercising careful stewardship of taxpayer monies.
He supports community schools and encourages family involvement in a child’s education.
“It continues to be my commitment to vote in the best interests of the students and taxpayers of PENNCREST,” he said. “And I will conscientiously serve the district and its residents as honorably and wisely as possible.”
