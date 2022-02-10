When it comes to ordering Valentine’s Day flowers or chocolates, don’t procrastinate, according to some area shops.
“Definitely preorder,” said Molly Linamen, a florist with Cobblestone Cottage and Gardens of Meadville. “You want to order as early as you can.”
With Valentine’s Day coming on Monday, some supplies may get tight plus the amount of available staff time needed to fill last-minute orders dwindles.
“As the day gets closer, we get more orders,” Linamen said. “With the preorders (in place), our time to fill walk-in or call-in orders on the 14th is going to be limited.”
Wholesale flower suppliers, too, may boost prices as supplies get tighter, according to Linamen.
“If you’re after the classics — like red roses — you want to order early,” she said.
Travis Crytzer, owner of Loeffler’s Flowers in Meadville and Blossoms and Blooms Boutique in Linesville, agrees.
“Order as early as possible. We’re less than a week out,” he said. “Both of my shops are busy and will be doing deliveries on Friday and Saturday and Monday.”
The shops say they have plenty of flowers on hand, but expect them to go quickly in the next few days as orders really pour in.
“Our standing orders (of flower supplies) are not affected,” Crytzer said. “I could order more flowers today, but they wouldn’t arrive in time” for Valentine’s Day.
Crytzer notes most of the flowers used in the U.S. this time of the year actually are flown in from South American countries, which are in the midst of their growing seasons.
The flowers arrive as cargo on international passenger flights; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, international travel is down.
“Labor shortages and illness have been issues,” Crytzer said.
Another factor the past couple of years during the pandemic has been ancillary supplies — items needed to get flowers or candy into the hands of customers.
“Things like foam and plastic containers used to hold the flowers have been in shorter supply,” Crytzer said.
Some packaging was an issue for Tori Willis, who, along with husband Kam, owns Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe in Cambridge Springs.
“For a while at Christmas, bags were an issue,” Willis said. “Certain (size) bags were hard to come by. Suppliers were limiting the amount you could order. If you don’t have them, you can’t put product in to sell to customers.”
Like florists, chocolatiers such Willis and Shawn Sullivan, who owns Casey’s Ice Cream & Candies of Meadville, strongly urge customers to order in advance.
“It’s really to verify and get what you want,” Willis said.
Chocolate and fruit-filled cups of raspberry or blueberry are the shop’s big seller for Valentine’s Day as well as chocolate-covered strawberries, she said.
The demand for Casey’s chocolate-covered strawberries, the store’s specialty, starts to kick in on weekends in mid-January, according to Sullivan. That’s when the shop has to be in full-on Valentine’s Day mode when it comes to its candies.
“People start calling about them in mid-January,” Sullivan said of the strawberries. “We are accustomed to being prepared, but people start getting them each weekend.”
To avoid any disappointment, Sullivan offered some simple, but direct advice on ordering either candy or flowers.
“If you think you should be ordering — that’s when you should order,” he said.