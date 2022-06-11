• Faith Geneva United Methodist Church, 15439 State Highway 285 (Geneva), Conneaut Lake, holds vacation Bible school “Jesus is My Hero” Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for children out of diapers through teens.
• More information: Call (814) 382-4454.
• Atlantic Congregational Church will hold a Kid’s Kamp every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 15 and going through July 27.
There will be Bible stories, crafts, music and recreation, plus lunch will be served.
• To register (encouraged): Call (814) 382-7879 or (814) 439-2520.
Commented
