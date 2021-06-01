CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — A teenager has died and two other teens were injured in a utility terrain vehicle accident Monday night in western Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
The deceased, a 13-year-old Conneautville area boy, was a passenger in the UTV which crashed on Steamburg Road in Conneaut Township just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, state police said.
The teen was one of three people in the UTV which was driven by a 17-year-old girl from Conneaut Lake, state police said.
A UTV has seating side by side and is used to haul equipment and supplies.
The crash site was about a mile northeast of the village of Pennline at the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.
The UTV was traveling west on Steamburg Road, about a quarter mile east of Partch Road when it crashed, state police said.
The driver lost control of the UTV after exiting a curve in the dirt road, state police said. The UTV then overturned twice, ejecting the 13-year-old boy in the process, police said.
The 17-year-old girl driving the UTV and another passenger, a 14-year-old girl from Conneautville both were taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie with minor to moderate injuries, police said.
There were no seat belts used by any of the occupants of the UTV, police said.
The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Schell ruled the boy’s death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
The identity of the deceased teen is not being released at this time pending additional notification of family, Schell told the Tribune.
The accident remains under investigation this morning, Schell said.
Conneaut Lake, Conneautville and Springboro ambulance services and Conneautville and Springboro volunteer fire departments assisted state police and the coroner’s office at the scene.
See Wednesday's print edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.