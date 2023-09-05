An area automobile dealership is getting a nearly $140,000 federal grant toward renewable energy and energy efficiency.
Lake View Ford Inc., a dealership outside of Conneaut Lake, has been awarded a $139,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to purchase and install a 127.55 kilowatt solar system.
The project is expected to save the dealership $11,400 a year in energy costs, according to the USDA. It also will replace 128,428 kilowatt hours of electric use per year, an amount big enough to power 11 homes, the department said.
The local award is part of USDA’s investment of $266 million in 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.
Loans and grants are being made to agriculture producers and rural small businesses to make investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of their operation.
USDA is awarding the loans and grants through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), including funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August 2022.
Since December 2022, USDA has made up to $1.3 billion available in REAP funding through the Inflation Reduction Act. Eligible applicants include rural small business owners and agricultural producers. The program is part of the Justice40 Initiative, which is working to ensure that 40 percent of the benefits of certain federal investments reach communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment.
