Strong winds downed power lines and trees across Crawford County Friday, knocking out electric service to more than 5,400 customers at its peak.
While damage was spread out across the county, no injuries were reported because of the storms, according to the Crawford County 911 Center.
The winds whipped across the county, starting in the predawn hours Friday with a wind advisory that was in effect until 3 p.m.
Strong gusts took down both trees and power lines with more than 5,400 customers of Pennsylvania Electric Co., Pennsylvania Power and Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association without power around 10 a.m. Strong wind gusts were reported around the county, especially shortly before dawn Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
There was a 51 mph gust reported by a weather observer in Saegertown, a 49 mph gust by another observer near Springboro and a 47 mph gust recorded by automated equipment at Port Meadville Airport, according to the National Weather Service. All of those gusts were around 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Areas hardest hit by the power outages were Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, East Mead, Richmond, South Shenango, Spring, Steuben, Summerhill, Troy, West Mead and West Shenango townships, and Townville and Blooming Valley boroughs.
By 5:30 p.m. Friday, power had been restored to most areas of the county, but there still were more than 1,500 customers without power. The bulk of those who remained without power — around 1,100 customers — were Northwestern Rural Electric customers concentrated in Athens, Bloomfield, Richmond and Rockdale townships in eastern Crawford County.
Small scattered outages also were reported in other areas around the county.
Power wasn't expected to be restored to all areas until later tonight.
