ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — A crash between a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle this afternoon east of Cambridge Springs has claimed two lives the Crawford County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to the Tribune.
The cause of the crash on Route 408 remains under investigation this evening by Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:12 p.m. in Rockdale Township, about 4.5 miles east of the borough of Cambridge Springs.
Deceased are a man and a woman, Coroner Scott Schell told the Tribune.
The man was the lone person in the SUV and the woman was a passenger in the pickup truck, Coroner Scott Schell told the Tribune.
Identities of the two deceased have not been determined as yet, Schell said.
Both crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said.
Another unidentified man, who was the other person in the pickup truck, was taken to UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment, both Schell and Chief Chris French of Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department said.
Route 408 remains closed between Swamp and Greytown Hills roads with traffic being detoured, French said.
A state police accident reconstruction team has been sent to the scene to assist in the investigation.
Emergency personnel from Cambridge Springs, Townville, Venango and Edinboro volunteer fire departments along with Meadville Area Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.