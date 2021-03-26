There are now less than 2,000 customers in Crawford County without electricity this afternoon.
A wind advisory for Crawford County issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland expires at 3 p.m.
Winds whipped across Crawford County this morning downing trees and power lines with more than 5,400 customers of Pennsylvania Electric Co., Pennsylvania Power and Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association without power around 10 a.m. Wind gusts up to 41 miles per hour were recorded at Port Meadville Airport this morning, according to the National Weather Service’s automated observation station at the airport.
As of 2:30 p.m., Penelec and Penn Power were down to 688 customers without power in the county down from a combined 2,975 this morning. Northwestern Rural Electric was reporting 1,334 customers without power this afternoon, down from 2,468 this morning.
The hardest hit areas remaining for Northwestern Rural Electric include Rockdale and Bloomfield townships in northeastern Crawford County with about a combined 800 customers without power while about West Mead Township is the hardest hit area for Penelec with about 390 customers still without power.
Small scattered outages were reported in other areas of the county.