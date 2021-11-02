A missing West Mead Township teenager has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Isabella Hope Cote, 14, has been located and is safe, Trooper Cynthia Schick confirmed to the Tribune around 7 p.m.
Information on where and when Cote was located was not being released at the current time due to state police policies involving an exit interview with missing juveniles, Schick told the Tribune.
Cote had left her home at Forest Green Apartments around 8 a.m. today, police said.