TITUSVILLE — Titusville Police Department has released the identity of the woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in the city early this morning.
Margaret Proano, 57, was struck in the 400 block of South Franklin St at 5:51 a.m., Chief Dustin D. LeGoullon told the Tribune.
Titusville Police Department, Titusville Fire Department and Emergycare Ambulance Service all were called to the scene.
Proano was transported to Titusville Area Hospital’s emergency room by Emergycare Ambulance Service where she succumbed to her injuries at 7:12 a.m., Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said.
Schell said Proano’s death has been ruled accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Proano has been interviewed, LeGoullon said.
The investigation into the incident remains open, LeGoullon said.
This story has been updated for a corrected spelling of the woman's last name. An incorrect spelling was given to the Tribune.
