The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation wrapped up Tuesday with nearly $800,000 given.

The total amount donated equaled $782,560 across 4,396 individual donations for 168 nonprofits.

The Academy Theatre led the way in terms of donations with more than $46,000 donated. Women's Services Inc., meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 148.

The leaders:

NonprofitNo. GiftsTotal
Academy Theatre115$46,609.40
Wesbury87$34,666.55
Meadville Medical Center Foundation37$33,226.42
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation79$28,480.48
Women's Services, Inc.148$25,928.57
Common Roots129$25,044.56
Center for Family Services, Inc.102$24,263.17
ERNST TRAIL-French Creek Recreational Trails, Inc.108$23,354.42
Meadville Family YMCA69$20,148.35
Crawford County Historical Society103$19,112.09

