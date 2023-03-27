A little more than 2,000 customers are still without electric power across Crawford County this afternoon.
At 4:15 p.m., a total of 1,838 customers of Penelec and PennPower were without service in the county, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s outage website. FirstEnergy is the parent company of both firms.
Meanwhile, there were 225 customers of Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association without power.
Those numbers are well down from the approximately 4,500 total customers without power around 10 this morning.
The utilities all report crews will continue working until power is restored to their respective customers.
Penelec and PennPower expect some areas to have power returned by 9:30 p.m. or earlier, but full service is not expected to be restored until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Amy Wellington, a spokeswoman for Northwestern Rural Electric, said the majority of the cooperative’s customers should see power restored today.
But, Wellington added there are a lot of individual customer outages to deal with and it may take until Tuesday to restore power to all its Crawford County customers.
A number of state roads closed due to power line issues have reopened, though several still remained closed, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
Closed roads are:
Route 322 closed between Bush Road in West Shenango Township and Turnersville Road, West State Road in West Shenango Township due to wires and transformers down in the middle of the road;
Magee Road, Five Corners Road, Mageetown Road, Freemont Street closed between Route 408/ Main Street in Townville Borough to Lincoln Avenue in Townville Borough due to wires and trees down in the middle of the road
Atlantic Road closed between Leach Road in East Fallowfield Township to Lake Road in Greenwood Township due to multiple trees with wires down;
Church Street/Plank Road closed between Zimmerman Road in Venango Township to Tobin Road in Venango Township due to trees down with wires; and
Route 86 closed between Grant Street in Cambridge Springs Borough to Ridge Road in Cambridge Township due to trees and power lines down
