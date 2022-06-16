CONNEAUT LAKE — The Pennsylvania Northwest Rural Planning Organization, in partnership with Crawford County, is leading a study to formalize a trail connecting Conneaut Lake to Linesville.
That’s according to Bill Eldridge, a member of Conneaut Lake Borough Council aand president of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC).
At last week’s meeting of council, Eldridge said in his CLCDC report that the study is leveraging funding and stakeholder expertise to provide improved recreational assets to the county and improve local impacted economies.
“The study will result in a trail concept,” he said. “It will examine barriers that would need to be addressed to accommodate active transportation. and it seeks to engage the public and stakeholders on their needs, wants and desires.”
He continued, “The latest draft report would likely recommend a two-lane bike path on the southern portion of Route 322 coming into the borough from the winery. This may have implications for our new traffic signal at First Street where a portion of the trail traffic would cross the highway. A final report with recommendations is scheduled to be released at the end of the month. I will keep the borough apprised of any need to work with PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) to incorporate bike lane traffic into our pedestrian crossings at First Street.”
