An Ohio man died early Thursday while undergoing surgery for injuries from a motorcycle crash on Route 198 near Conneautville on Wednesday afternoon.
Roger J. Hatch, 66, of Conneaut, died at UPMC Hamot in Erie at 2:38 a.m., according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.
Cook ruled Hatch’s death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said Hatch sustained major injuries to his lower extremities; however, he was conscious and alert while being tended to at the crash scene by emergency medical personnel. Hatch was wearing a helmet, police said.
The crash happened at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday as Hatch was traveling west on a motorcycle on Route 198 near Summerhill Drive in Summerhill Township.
The cycle went off the road on a left curve, struck a utility pole and slid into a group of trees before it ended up stopped in the middle of the roadway, according to police.
Hatch was found approximately 15 to 20 feet away in grassy area off the roadway.
He was taken by Springboro Ambulance Service to the hospital for further treatment.
State police were assisted at scene by Conneautville, Conneaut Lake and Springboro volunteer fire departments as well as Springboro Ambulance Service and Borderline Towing.
Marcy Funeral Home of Conneaut is handling funeral arrangements for Hatch, according to Cook.
