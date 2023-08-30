The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation wrapped up Tuesday with nearly $800,000 given.
The total amount donated equaled $782,560 across 4,396 individual donations for 168 nonprofits.
The Academy Theatre led the way in terms of donations with more than $46,000 donated. Women's Services Inc., meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 148.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
|Nonprofit
|No. Gifts
|Total
|Academy Theatre
|115
|$46,609.40
|Wesbury
|87
|$34,666.55
|Meadville Medical Center Foundation
|37
|$33,226.42
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|79
|$28,480.48
|Women's Services, Inc.
|148
|$25,928.57
|Common Roots
|129
|$25,044.56
|Center for Family Services, Inc.
|102
|$24,263.17
|ERNST TRAIL-French Creek Recreational Trails, Inc.
|108
|$23,354.42
|Meadville Family YMCA
|69
|$20,148.35
|Crawford County Historical Society
|103
|$19,112.09
