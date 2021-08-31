Crawford Gives logo

Nearly $500,000 in donations have been given during Crawford Gives, the annual fundraiser coordinated by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.

So far, 2,834 gifts have raised $495,179.84

The leaders as of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Academy Theatre$37,600.79
South Lake Preserve$26,939.48
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society$24,543.78
Wesbury$22,227.29
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$21,470.55
Women's Services, Inc.$18,349.85
Crawford County Historical Society$17,557.43
Common Roots$16,809.69
Tamarack Wildlife Center$14,852.54
Crawford Heritage Community Foundation$11,256.12

