Nearly $500,000 in donations have been given during Crawford Gives, the annual fundraiser coordinated by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.
So far, 2,834 gifts have raised $495,179.84
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders as of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday:
|Top Donation Totals
|Organization
|Donations
|Academy Theatre
|$37,600.79
|South Lake Preserve
|$26,939.48
|French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
|$24,543.78
|Wesbury
|$22,227.29
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|$21,470.55
|Women's Services, Inc.
|$18,349.85
|Crawford County Historical Society
|$17,557.43
|Common Roots
|$16,809.69
|Tamarack Wildlife Center
|$14,852.54
|Crawford Heritage Community Foundation
|$11,256.12