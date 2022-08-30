Crawford Gives logo

The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Monday and has received nearly $400,000 by late Tuesday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., the total amount donated equaled $391,128.85 across 2,272 individual donations.

Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $35,000 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 89.

The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. In 2021, a little more than $531,000 was raised.

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Academy Theatre$35,767.36
Women's Services, Inc.$16,830.51
Crawford Heritage Community Foundation$14,544.10
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$14,302.05
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society$14,254.60
South Lake Preserve$13,952.79
Common Roots$13,531.29
Foundation for Sustainable Forests$12,785.90
Wesbury$12,667.09
Tamarack Wildlife Center$11,860.20

