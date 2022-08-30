The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Monday and has received nearly $400,000 by late Tuesday morning.
At 10:45 a.m., the total amount donated equaled $391,128.85 across 2,272 individual donations.
Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $35,000 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 89.
The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. In 2021, a little more than $531,000 was raised.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
|Top Donation Totals
|Organization
|Donations
|Academy Theatre
|$35,767.36
|Women's Services, Inc.
|$16,830.51
|Crawford Heritage Community Foundation
|$14,544.10
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|$14,302.05
|French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
|$14,254.60
|South Lake Preserve
|$13,952.79
|Common Roots
|$13,531.29
|Foundation for Sustainable Forests
|$12,785.90
|Wesbury
|$12,667.09
|Tamarack Wildlife Center
|$11,860.20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.